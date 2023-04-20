The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

