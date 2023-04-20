The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

