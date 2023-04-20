Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,444.75 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00668743 USD and is down -11.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,164.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

