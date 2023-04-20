Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,148.75.

National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %

National Grid Profile

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

