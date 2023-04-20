Todd Asset Management LLC Has $17.38 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $17,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $329.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.05. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.