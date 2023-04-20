Todd Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

