Todd Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after purchasing an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,958,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 138,687 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

