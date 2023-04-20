Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 12,905 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 12,905 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $143.67 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.78.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.