Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.00) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.