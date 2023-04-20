Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $355.55 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

