Toews Corp ADV Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Toews Corp ADV reduced its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.14. 22,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,100. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.