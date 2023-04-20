Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.70. 622,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,968. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

