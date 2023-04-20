Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 424,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,003. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

