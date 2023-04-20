Toews Corp ADV Reduces Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Toews Corp ADV trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.