Toews Corp ADV Sells 3,100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Toews Corp ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for about 0.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

TRV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,111. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

