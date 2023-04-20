Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.26

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00007932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.73 billion and approximately $24.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,537.17 or 1.00034497 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002309 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26898624 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $24,826,750.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

