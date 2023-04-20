TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $225.82

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.82 and last traded at $223.59, with a volume of 118740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.