Total Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 92,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.