Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 726.6% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 194,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. 97,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

