Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 281.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VBR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.48. 87,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,223. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.98.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

