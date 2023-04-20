Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 411 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,914,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $9,635,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,203. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

