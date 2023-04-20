Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 31,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,967,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

