Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.99. 58,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,261. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.