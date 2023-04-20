Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.99. 58,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,261. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.57.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
