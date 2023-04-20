Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $931.09

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.09 ($11.52) and traded as low as GBX 911 ($11.27). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 925 ($11.45), with a volume of 45,903 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price target on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 916.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 930.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £277.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,500.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

