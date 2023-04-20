Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at 0.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.32. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 0.66 and a 12 month high of 2.22.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

