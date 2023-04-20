Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 108,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

