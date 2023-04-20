Tranquility Partners LLC Has $216,000 Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.06% of North American Construction Group worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $486.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

