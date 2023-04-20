Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

