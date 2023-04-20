Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

