Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 124,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,780 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.