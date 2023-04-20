Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.07

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 11932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.