Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Down 5.4%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 123,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 130,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
TRMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $389.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.70.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
