Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

