Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.85

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 57340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

