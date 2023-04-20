Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.85

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 57340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

