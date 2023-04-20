Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down to $19.14

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.14, but opened at $18.37. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 222,533 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after purchasing an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $71,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 59,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after acquiring an additional 443,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.