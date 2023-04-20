TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.49

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 11847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $571.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,689 shares of company stock valued at $295,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.