Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 46,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,244,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

