U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $43.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

