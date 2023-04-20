U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 30,347 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 156% compared to the average daily volume of 11,848 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 56,176 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 545,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 429,757 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 1,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:JETS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 1,662,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

