Ultra Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $101.18 million and $3.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,293.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00437211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00121465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00028137 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002618 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.33089591 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $3,370,213.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

