Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

