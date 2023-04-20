Uniswap Market Cap Hits $3.34 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $90.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00020470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93458184 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 663 active market(s) with $132,908,905.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

