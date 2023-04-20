United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.81 billion-$14.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.97 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.32.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $996,945.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

