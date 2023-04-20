United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 3.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $83,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $378.80. 317,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,903. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.62.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

