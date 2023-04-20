United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Shares Up 0.4%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.05. 34,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 143,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

United States Copper Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Copper Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPER. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 195,935 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 50,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

