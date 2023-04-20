Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $15,832,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 307.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 892,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 673,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

