UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.47

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 757093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in UWM by 1,597.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 180,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 169,599 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 571,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.