Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.40. 234,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,427. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,690,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,215,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.