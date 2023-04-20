Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE VMI traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $301.73. 259,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.89. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $64,415,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4,078.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 35,687 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 38,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

