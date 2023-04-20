Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,982,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,307 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 81,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 485,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 404,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 392,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the period.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

